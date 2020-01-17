Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Resources
Hawthorne - Richard A. Gaugler, 91, of Hawthorne, NJ passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ prior to settling in Hawthorne 42 years ago. A proud veteran, he served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the NJ Carpenters Union Local # 124. An avid craftsman, he enjoyed woodworking and sports especially the New York Yankees and the New York Football Giants.

Prior to retiring in 1994, he was employed as a carpenter with NJ Carpenters Union Local # 124 for many years.

Beloved husband of the late Annette (Sciuto) Gaugler. Loving and devoted father of Richard A. Gaugler and wife Debby, Judy Gaugler, Ralph Botti and wife Susan and Diane Spurlock and husband Craig. Cherished grandfather of Donato, Richard III, Steven, Chad, Randee-Lynn, Megan and Mark. Adored great grandfather of Noah. Caring brother of Theodore, Robert, Donald and Eddna. Former spouse of the late Connie (Torres) Gaugler. He is also survived by his loving dog Molly.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 1 - 3 PM with a service to follow at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410., 201-797-3500. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
