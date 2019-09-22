|
Richard A. Jannucci
S. Hackensack - Richard A. Jannucci, formerly of South Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Prior to retiring, he worked as the sales manager for Yellow Book of Newark. Richard loved golf, poker, motorcycles, music, and was a big fan of the beach. Devoted father of Tara Jannucci and Eric Ditges of New York City and Richard Jannuccci and his fiancé Abbey Hulburt of Westwood. Loving grandfather of Madison. Dearest brother of Kenneth Jannucci and his wife Donna of Moonachie and the late Pat Jannucci. Prayer service on Wednesday, September 23rd, at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack at 11:00 AM, with cremation following at Cedar Lawn Crematory in Paterson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 - 8 PM. The family prefers that in lieu of flowers you honor his memory with a donation to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com