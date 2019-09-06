Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Resources
Hackensack - Richard A. Lundgren, of Hackensack, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Prior to retiring, he was the doorman for Sanzari Enterprises at the Ivanhoe in Hackensack for the past 40 years. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and was a recipient of an Honorable Discharge.. He loved baseball and was an avid Mets fan. He was survived by his dear friend Robin Budnick of Hackensack, who lovinggly cared for him for the past 20 years. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7th, from 11:00AM - 12:30PM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street , Hackensack , NJ . To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
