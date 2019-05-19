|
|
Richard A. Lutz
- - Richard A. Lutz, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Born and raised in West New York, he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. When he and his wife married, they eventually moved to Ridgefield Park in 1951. He was the Area Cost Supervisor for Western Electric for 36 years. As a new resident to Ridgefield Park, he realized he wanted to become an active member of some of the local organizations. He joined the Civil Defense, became a Boy Scout leader, served as President of the Roosevelt School PTA, a member of the Garden Club and Friends of the Library. He served on the Board of Education as a member and Board President. He took great pride in the development of the new high school. He was an avid fisherman and a renowned town gardener. He grew many herbs and vegetables that he generously shared with family and friends throughout the town. His love of family was what he cared about most of all. Predeceased by his parents Elsie (nee Zoellig) and Richard Lutz. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee LaRose) Lutz for 73 years. Devoted father of Peggy Knapp and her late husband Rusty, Richard Lutz and his late wife Pam, Janemary Lutz, and the late Dale Ellen Lutz (1949). Cherished grandfather of Richard and his wife Kim, and Allison and her husband David. Adored great grandfather of Richard D., Jake R., Pamela E., and Steven R. He will be missed so much! He was a great neighbor and friend. We were all lucky to have had him in our lives. Cremation is private. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to Friends of the Library 107 Cedar Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com