M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Richard A. Vieira Obituary
Richard A. Vieira

Pompton Lakes - Richard A. Vieira, 76, of Pompton Lakes, died Sunday, October 20, 2019.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his daughters, Sonya Vieira, Rachel Vieira, and Renee Vieira; his brothers, Brian Vieira and Roger Vieira; and his sisters, Glenda Vander Borght and Carol Glass.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6-9 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 11 am Friday at St. Mary's Church, Pompton Lakes. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Tisch MS Research Center of New York, 521 W. 57th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019.
