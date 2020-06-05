Richard A. Ziegler
Clifton - Richard A. "Skip" Ziegler 75 of Clifton died June 3, 2020. Visitation Sunday 2-4PM at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity. Visit www.allwoodfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.