Richard A. Ziegler

Clifton - Richard A. "Skip" Ziegler 75 of Clifton died June 3, 2020. Visitation Sunday 2-4PM at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity. Visit www.allwoodfuneralhome.com for full obituary.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
