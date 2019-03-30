|
Richard Alan Nawrocki
Cliffside Park - 63, passed away on March 28, 2019. Richard was predeceased by his father Frank Nawrocki, his ex-wife Elizabeth Guy, his son Christian Nawrocki and his niece Nicole Nawrocki. Richard is survived by his mother Ida Nawrocki (nee Roth) his daughter Jennie Diaz (JoeJoe), his brother Frank Jr. ( Donna), his sister Barbara Guy ( Dennis Pankewicz) and his daughter-in-law Sally Nawrocki. Richard is also survived by his grandchildren Jalen Gotay, Daniel Baxter, Julia Diaz, Jena Diaz, Josselyn Diaz, Sonja Nawrocki and many uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp, and well known around town as a bartender at the Pebble Beach Pub for over 25 years. Visiting hours on Monday April 1, 2019, from 4-8 pm. Service at 5 PM Cremation will be private.