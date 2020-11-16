Richard (Dick) Alan Prusha
Park Ridge - Richard (Dick) Alan Prusha, 81, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, November 15, warmly welcomed by his Lord and Savior. Born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on April 13, 1939, Richard was the son of Alan and Blanche (Ledvina) Prusha. As a graduate of St. Mary's High School, in Marshalltown, and Loras College, Dubuque, IA, Richard was an accomplished athlete with many county/state titles at both the high school and collegiate level.
Richard served as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy, and in the Naval Reserve. His professional career included executive positions in the heating/air conditioning industry at Lennox, Dunham Bush, and Hydrotherm, Inc. Richard was a parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and served as a lector and past President on the Parish Council.
Richard's greatest joy and source of pride was watching his children and grandchildren compete on the playing fields of Bergen County. He was their biggest fan and supporter. Local gyms and arenas will undoubtedly miss his presence and spirit! He loved the joy of competition.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ethel Williams Prusha; children, Cynthia Schneider (David), Catherine Jobson, (James), Mark Prusha, Timothy Prusha, (Pamela), Laura Laughton, (Bruce) and Elizabeth Connallon, (Michael), and grandchildren: Steven, Sarah, Samuel and Sandra Schneider, Jennifer and James Jobson, Jake and Tyler Prusha, Elena and Colby Laughton, Everett and Emily Connallon, and great granddaughter, Francesca Martin.
Richard is pre-deceased by his parents, Alan and Blanche Prusha, and his grandson Scott Schneider. Memorial visitation will be held at the Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, on Wednesday, November 18, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:00 pm. A Catholic mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Park Ridge, on Thursday, November 19 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Veteran's Administration at VA.GOV
