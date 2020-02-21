|
Richard Alan Reissig
Teaneck - Richard Alan Reissig, of Teaneck, NJ, passed away on Thursday, February 20th, 2020. He was 91 years old. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1928, Richard grew up in Quincy, Illinois. He attended The Juilliard School of Music and received his degree in 1954. He also served in the Marines during the latter part of the Korean War. He played the French Horn in the Baltimore Symphony and The Metropolitan Opera. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Kim, his two sons and daughters-in-law: Andrew and Christine of Bergenfield, NJ, and Frederick and Rosalie of New York City. He is also survived by his beloved dog Bailey, and his social media family. A memorial service will be held at the Union Congregational Church in Montclair, NJ. (Date to be determined).