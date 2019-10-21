|
Richard Albin Flach, 74, of Ringwood, formerly of Bergenfield, passed away on October 20, 2019. He was the Bar Manager of Flach's Inn in Bergenfield, was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a former Volunteer for Erskine Lakes Fire Co. #1. Devoted husband of 50 years to Mary Lou Flach. Beloved father of Melissa Bammer and her husband, the late Scott. Loving grandfather of Scotty. Beloved son of the late Albin and Edna Flach, and loving son-in-law of the late Louis and Mary Hertz. Dear brother of Karen Martin and her husband, the late Charles, and their children, Kim, Erica, and the late Christopher, and brother-in-law Douglas and Nancy Hertz, and their children Amanda, and Douglas and his wife Alyson and their son Dominic. Also survived by many relatives and friends including Louis, Mary and Marissa Falasca, and Doug and Jayne Klem and family. Visiting Thursday from 4-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. Funeral Service at the funeral home on Friday at 11 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Erskine Lakes Fire Co. #1 or the Ringwood Ambulance Corps. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com