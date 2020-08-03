Richard Alecci
Lakewood Ranch, Florida - ALECCI, Richard, age 74, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, formerly of Bergen County, died on July 28, 2020. He was born January 29, 1946 in Jersey City to the late Alvin and Florence (Luciano) Alecci. Richard retired as a Stock Broker from Morgan Stanley after more than 25 years of service. In his retirement, he enjoyed boating and golf, where he was a member at Sara Bay Country Club in Sarasota. He is predeceased by his daughter, Karen Lynn Alecci in 1981. He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Marilyn (nee Vita), his loving daughter, Michelle Alecci Tatlock and husband Forrest, two dear brothers, Frank Alecci and wife Diane, and Carmen Alecci and his late wife MaryEllen. Visiting Thursday 3 to 5 pm. The funeral is Friday, August 7, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am service at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church, the American Heart Association
or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. The Alecci family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com