Richard Alfred Gagnon Jr. (Dickie)
Toms River - Richard Alfred Gagnon Jr. (Dickie), 70 years old, of Toms River, NJ, passed on Saturday, February 29, 2020, of heart failure. Richard is survived by his sisters Phyllis Gagnon and Nancy Violette and his nephews David Violette Jr., Adam Gagnon, Alex Violette and Robert Violette. He is preceded by his parents Richard and Dorothea Gagnon and his brother James Gagnon. Dickie was Head Groundskeeper and was retired from Bergen County Golf Course after thirty years. He was a loving and dedicated son, who helped care for his mother during her last years. He moved to Tom River and made close friends, especially Lori Herborn. He was loved and will be forever missed.
Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook (973) 478-2500. Visiting and funeral on Thursday, March 5th, visiting hours from 10 am-12:30 pm and funeral prayer services to begin at 12:30. Interment to immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook