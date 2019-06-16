|
|
Richard Allan Olkusz
Wanaque - Richard Allan Olkusz, 64, of Wanaque, NJ, passed away from this world and went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Health Pascak Valley Medical Center. Rick had been courageously battling multiple myeloma, a rare type of blood cancer, since last September.
He was born in Perth Amboy and raised in Fords. He was a graduate of Woodbridge High School Class of 1973. He moved to Colonia in 1996 before moving to Wanaque in 2011. Rick was a production operator at Tenneco Chemicals, National Metalizing and a security guard at Hackensack University Medical Center.
He was a member of Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Westfield, NJ and after moving to Wanaque was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Wyckoff. He was a Sunday School teacher for many years at both churches.
Rick loved his God and family. He enjoyed bowling, and exceled at games like UNO, Pinochle and Horseshoes.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Juanita Olkusz. He leaves behind his beloved wife of twenty-two years, Susan Mary Olkusz of Wanaque, his son Richard Andrew Olkusz of Fords, his daughter, Jessica Ann Asaad and her husband Sami Asaad of Hamden, CT, and his step-daughter Christine DeMarco and her fiancé Michael Knell. "Shampa" was greatly loved by his five grandchildren, Daniel, Lydia, Noah, Amelia, and Justin Asaad. He leaves behind his older brother Joseph and sister-in-law Diane of Fanwood, NJ, as well as his younger brother Robert and sister-in-law Sue of Bernville, PA. Rick leaves behind many other dear relatives, friends, and acquaintances.
A memorial service celebrating Rick's life will be at 11AM Saturday, June 29, at Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church, located at 1100 Boulevard, Westfield, NJ with a repast following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick's memory to Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center at P.O. Box 227 Hawthorne, NJ 07507 or Compassion International at 11290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.