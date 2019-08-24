|
Richard Anthony Baudo
Glen Rock - Richard Anthony Baudo, 75, formerly of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on August 21, 2019 surrounding by his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Dr. Maryanne Baudo and his five loving children—Anissa Quirk, Claudia Baudo, Richard A. Baudo, Jr., Dr. Melissa Marchetti, and Krista Jefferies, his six grandchildren - Abbey, Emma, Nolan, Rachel, Parker, and Sawyer. He was pre-deceased by his mother and father, Millie and Leo Baudo of Brooklyn, and his granddaughter, Leighton Ann Baudo.
To celebrate the life of this wonderful man, visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Marlboro to lay him to rest.