Services
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Baudo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Anthony Baudo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Anthony Baudo Obituary
Richard Anthony Baudo

Glen Rock - Richard Anthony Baudo, 75, formerly of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on August 21, 2019 surrounding by his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Dr. Maryanne Baudo and his five loving children—Anissa Quirk, Claudia Baudo, Richard A. Baudo, Jr., Dr. Melissa Marchetti, and Krista Jefferies, his six grandchildren - Abbey, Emma, Nolan, Rachel, Parker, and Sawyer. He was pre-deceased by his mother and father, Millie and Leo Baudo of Brooklyn, and his granddaughter, Leighton Ann Baudo.

To celebrate the life of this wonderful man, visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Marlboro to lay him to rest. For more information, directions, condolence messages to the family, memorial contributions, or to share memories, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
Download Now