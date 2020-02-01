|
Richard Anthony Sabato
Wood-Ridge - Richard Anthony Sabato "Rick" 76, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Anthony and Ellen Sabato. Rick was an Army veteran. Before retiring, he was an electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Local 164 in Paramus. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Hasbrouck Heights. Rick was an accomplished artist in his spare time in which many people received his work as a gift. He was also a landscaper and a cook in his own home. Beloved husband of Carol Jean (nee Milanesi) Sabato. Devoted father of Gina Occhiogrosso and her husband John and Michael Sabato and his wife Shannon. Dear brother of Charles Sabato and his wife Elaine and Michele Pagliarulo and her husband John. Brother-in-law of Richard Milanesi and his wife Gail. Loving grandfather of Joey, Gianna, Mikey, Anthony (Rick), Daniela and Olivia. Cherished uncle of Nicky Sabato and his wife Julie, Jenna McCormack and her husband Darren and Toni-Ann LaGreca and her husband Matthew, Gena Milanesi and Bobby Milanesi and his great nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation at the Bible Baptist Church 31 Passaic Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, February 3rd from 3-7 PM with Military Honors at 5:15 PM and the Memorial Service at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Bible Baptist Church in Hasbrouck Heights, on the memo line please indicate for Bibles would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com