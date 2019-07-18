|
Richard B. Greenhalgh "Dick"
River Vale - Richard B. Greenhalgh "Dick" - 96, was the Beloved husband of the late Pauline E. Greenhalgh and after being apart briefly, joined her on July 16th, 2019, passing away peacefully with family at his side. Cherished Father of Deborah Wisniewski and her husband Peter Wisniewski of River Vale, NJ, the late Patricia E. Greenhalgh, Richard W.T. Greenhalgh of River Vale, NJ and partner, Iris Gillon, and Mary Beth Greenhalgh and partner, Dennis Whitaker of Harrisburg, PA. Adored Grandfather of Nicholas Wisniewski of River Vale, NJ and partner, Brandi Bacon. Much loved Brother of the late Frederick Greenhalgh, the late Sydney Smith and George Smith of Rutland, VT. Also survived by his loving sister-in-laws, Jane Ireland and Ruth Bendewald and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Born in 1923, in NYC, Richard grew up in Bogota, NJ. He married his soul mate, Pauline Sohn in 1944 and immediately had to leave for the service. He spent his time overseas in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan with the Army 436 Signal Heavy Construction Battalion. Richard was a Technical Sergeant Major in the Signal Corps and finally returned home in February 1946. After World War II, Richard graduated from Rutgers Law School and became an attorney in 1952. He first practiced law in Hackensack, NJ until 1969, when he opened his own practice on Rivervale Road in River Vale, NJ. Richard was a member of the NJ Bar Assoc, American Bar Assoc and Bergen County Bar Assoc.
On January 1st, 1967, Richard Greenhalgh was appointed as the River Vale Township Municipal Court Judge and ardently served fairly and judiciously for over 48 years in this capacity; which was unprecedented. He retired on April 1st, 2015 and was honored by the Town with a celebration of his accomplishments and passionate service.
Richard and Pauline had moved to River Vale in 1957 where they became very actively involved within their community. Richard was on the River Vale Town Council, served as Township Committeeman, Police Commissioner, Road Department Commissioner and Fire Commissioner, and was honored in 2004 by becoming an honorary Fire Chief. As an active Member of the Ambulance Corps, he served as President, was instrumental in establishing the Women's Auxiliary, acted as Legal Counsel for the Corps and in 1989 became an honorary Member. He was also on the Board of Health and served as the Attorney for the Board.
As a Freemason, Dick was raised in William F. Burke Lodge in 1959. He served as Worshipful Master of his Lodge in 1969, Grand Chaplain 1972-73, Grand Lodge Trustee 1972-82, Chairman of Trial & Charges and Grand Lodge Legal Council 1987 thru 89. He was a dual Member of Temple Lodge. On April 12, 1989, in recognition of Richard's outstanding service to his God, his Country, his Community and to Freemasonry, he was bestowed the highest award that can be given to a distinguished Freemason in New Jersey, the Daniel Coxe Medal.
Richard Greenhalgh was been a member of the Elks in Westwood, NJ for over forty-five years, as well as a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion.
The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, July 19th from 4-8PM. A final gathering will be held at the funeral home from 9:45-10:30AM on Saturday, July 20th, with motorcade departing to Bogart Memorial Reformed Church, 263 Larch Street, Bogota, NJ for a celebration or Richard's life and faith at 11:30AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Richard's name to , Stjude.org/donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com