Richard Bankowski
Garfield - Richard Bankowski, 72 of Garfield died on November 19, 2020. Richard is survived by his beloved wife Jadwiga Bankowski, sister Diane Chudzik with her husband Edward, niece Kristine DeMarco with her husband Joseph, nephew Michael Chudzik, great-nephew Kyle and great-niece Sara. Before retiring he worked for over 30 years as a Groundskeeper for East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton NJ. Visitation: Sunday, November 22, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM with Funeral Service at 3:00 PM at Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Private Cremation. Condolences www.vantasselfuneralhome.com