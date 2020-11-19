1/
Richard Bankowski
Richard Bankowski

Garfield - Richard Bankowski, 72 of Garfield died on November 19, 2020. Richard is survived by his beloved wife Jadwiga Bankowski, sister Diane Chudzik with her husband Edward, niece Kristine DeMarco with her husband Joseph, nephew Michael Chudzik, great-nephew Kyle and great-niece Sara. Before retiring he worked for over 30 years as a Groundskeeper for East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton NJ. Visitation: Sunday, November 22, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM with Funeral Service at 3:00 PM at Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Private Cremation. Condolences www.vantasselfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Van Tassel Funeral Home
NOV
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Van Tassel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Van Tassel Funeral Home
337 Belleville Avenue
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
(973) 743-1234
