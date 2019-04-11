|
Richard Batynski
Miami, FL - Richard, 62, died unexpectedly at home in the Cutler Bay section of Miami on Monday, March 18, 2019. Rick was born in Passaic, NJ and lived in Clifton until joining the Air Force in 1976, a year after graduating from Clifton High School. He achieved the rank of Sergeant as an Avionics Technician. After serving, Rick settled in Coweta, Oklahoma for 15 Years. Rick later moved to Miami where he was employed for over 20 years at Boeing Flight Services as an Aircraft Flight Simulator Technician.
Rick was predeceased by his older sister, Kathy in 1970, His father, Stanley J. Batynski, Sr. in 1981 and his mother, Katherine (Kelly) Batynski in 2009.
Rick is survived by his beloved, Xenia Lopez, and step children Chief Warrant Officer 4 James Morrison of Alabama and his wife Julie, Paola Gonzalez Of Gainesville FL, Jorge Gonzalez of Miami, FL and Sebastian Gonzalez of Miami, FL as well as six grandchildren that affectionately called him "Grandpa Rick". Rick is also survived by his brother Stanley J. Batynski of Rancho Cordova, CA. and twin sister, Karen Aceto of Clifton, NJ.
From serving in the Air Force to his success in his career, Rick had an appreciation for life, family and friends. He enjoyed cooking feasts, fishing, camping, collecting Lionel trains, and most of all, time spent with his family. He was a skilled handyman and there was no home project too big for him to tackle. Rick will be sadly missed.
Funeral Services and cremation were held in Miami on March 22, 2019.