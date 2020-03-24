|
Richard Bertani Sr.
Exeter, NH - Richard James Bertani Sr.,68, of Exeter, New Hampshire, died peacefully March 10, 2020, after a long illness.
Born in Paterson, NJ on July 27,1951, the son of Mario A. Bertani, Sr. and Natalie Rose (Conti) Bertani. Richard grew up in Little Falls, NJ, graduating from Passaic Valley High School Class of 1970, and later attended William Paterson College. He joined the Little Falls Fire Dept., Enterprise Co.#2, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. He was especially proud of his time with the Fire Dept and the good friends he made during those years.
June 1970, Richard entered the US Navy and was stationed in Pensacola, Fla, where he met his future wife, Stephanie Lynch. After released from the Navy in 1973 and the Naval Reserves in 1976, Richard went into the field of architecture, rising to the level of CEO at the Design Partnership of Cambridge in MA. He was especially proud of his work with the Environmental Media and Performing Arts Center at RPI University in Troy, NY.
Richard enjoyed woodworking, vintage cars, driving his corvette, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie (Lynch), and four children; Richard Jr., his wife, Katie (Mabie) of Gansevoort, NY, Michael and his wife, Angela (Murphy) of Andover, MA, Kate of Exeter, NH, Stephen of Andover, MA, and six grandchildren; Logan and Aiden Clancy, Abbigail, Christian, Bradley, and Pia Bertani. Also, surviving is Richard's older brother, Mario A. Bertani, Jr. wife, Catherine (Cahill) and nieces and nephews.
Internment will be a later date at Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum, Totowa, NJ.
Memorial donations can be made in the name of Richard Bertani to the Little Falls Fire Dept. Enterprise Co.#2. At 17 Paterson Ave., Little Falls, NJ 07424.