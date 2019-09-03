Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
Wood-Ridge - Richard C. Linneman "Clark",86, of Wood-Ridge since 1953 and formally of Jersey City, passed away at home on August 31, 2019.

Mr. Linneman served in the U.S. Army. For over 25 years he worked for Maxwell House in Hoboken retiring in 1988 as shipping and production supervisor. Following his retirement, he worked for NAPA Auto Parts in Wood-Ridge as a parts driver and was also a security guard at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford. Clark was a member of the NY Society of Engineers and the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Assoc. He was a pilot and would fly cross country. He spent his time at the Ridgefield Hobby Shop enjoying making models and landscape scenery for railroad shows. Clark was an avid hockey and football fan. He loved visiting Lucky Larry's and Emilia Romagna Pizza both in Wood-Ridge.

Beloved husband of Barbara A. (nee Dorfman) Linneman. Loving stepfather of Karl Ross and his wife Nancy and the late Cheryl Cervasio and her husband Brian. Grandfather figure to Aaron Paul, James, Cassandra, Clifford, Karl Jr., Christopher and G-Pop of Jake Aiden, Avery and Ella.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 7:30 pm. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NY Society of Model Engineers, 341 Hoboken Rd., Carlstadt, NJ 07072.
