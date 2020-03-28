|
Richard C. Medina
Hackensack - Richard C. Medina, of Hackensack, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 82. Prior to retiring he worked as a Manager in the Bakery Department for Shoprite in Colombia Park, North Bergen for many years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (nee Minholz) 2015. Loving father of Laura Ann Medina, Richard Medina and Susan M. White and her husband William Jr. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Samantha, Amanda, William III and Amy, great-grandfather of Kiley and Aubrey. Dearest brother of Raymond Medina and his wife Millie and Louis Medina.
Burial will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, Hackensack. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com