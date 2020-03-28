Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Medina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Medina


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Medina Obituary
Richard C. Medina

Hackensack - Richard C. Medina, of Hackensack, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 82. Prior to retiring he worked as a Manager in the Bakery Department for Shoprite in Colombia Park, North Bergen for many years.

Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (nee Minholz) 2015. Loving father of Laura Ann Medina, Richard Medina and Susan M. White and her husband William Jr. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Samantha, Amanda, William III and Amy, great-grandfather of Kiley and Aubrey. Dearest brother of Raymond Medina and his wife Millie and Louis Medina.

Burial will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, Hackensack. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -