|
|
Richard C. Saum
Paramus - Richard C. Saum, age 89, on Wednesday December 4, 2019. He was born in New York City and lived in Ringwood most of his life before moving to West Milford and then to Paramus five years ago.
He worked for the North Jersey Water Supply Commission in Wanaque for twenty five years retiring in 1992. He was a parishioner of St. Catherine R.C. Church in Ringwood and member of the Cupsaw Lake Improvement Association. Richard was a Marine Corps Veteran.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ottstadt Saum, loving father of Gill Saum and his wife Kathy of Ringwood and Keith Saum and his wife Nancy of West Milford. Dear grandfather of Ryan and Gemma Saum, Daniel and Catherine Saum, Collin Saum and his wife Anna, Erika O'Conner and her husband Kevin and Keegan Saum and his wife Jamie. Great grandfather of Violet, Patrick, Charlotte, Emerson and Tenley.
Funeral Service on Monday 10 AM at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Visitation on Sunday from 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652.