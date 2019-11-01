|
Richard Cancro
Norwood - Richard Cancro, 91, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 in Norwood, NJ peacefully in his sleep. Richard was born May 29, 1928 to Francesco and Maria (Mastandrea) Cancro in New York, New York, the youngest of 5 children. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1946.
Richard proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1950-1952. He married Dorothy (Mincieli) Cancro, in 1952 in New York.
A 55-year resident of Norwood, NJ, Richard spent his career as a lithographer, but his overwhelming focus was his devotion to his wife and three sons. A lifelong Yankees fan and dog lover, he volunteered to train dogs for The Seeing Eye. His favorite dog that he trained, Cachet, placed first in several dog obedience competitions.
Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy, and their three sons, Nicholas and his wife JoAnn of Rye, NY, Richard and his wife Susan of Closter, NJ, and Thomas, of Cos Cob, CT. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Julia, Richard, and Mathew, who brought him immeasurable joy.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Norwood. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are 2-4 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Seeing Eye of Morristown, NJ at www.seeingeye.org.
