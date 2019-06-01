|
Richard Carl Gloss
West Milford - Richard Carl Gloss, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the age of 82. Richard proudly served our country in the United States Army, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
He graduated from Leonia High School where he played football, and from Bucknell University through the ROTC program where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree. Prior to retiring, Mr. Gloss worked as a purchasing agent for Manhattan Shirt Co. in Glen Rock. He and his beloved wife, Phyllis (Yaverek) Gloss of fifty-seven years, lived in Waldwick for 42 years prior to moving to West Milford in 2012. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three loving daughters, Linda Shanahan and husband Kevin, Cheryl Gloss, Sandra DiCarlo and husband Louis and two beloved grandchildren, Danielle Ocasio and Zoey DiCarlo. There will be a private graveside service. Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, West Milford.