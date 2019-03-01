Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
Upper Saddle River,, NJ
Montvale - Richard Clark (Dr. Richard C. Weiner, DPM), 88, of Montvale, NJ, formerly of Fort Lee, NJ, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born in Hoboken on 2-26-1931. Beloved husband of Gail Clark. Devoted father of Alicia Clark and her husband Eso Unusan. He is predeceased by his son, Conor Clark. Loving grandfather of Greyson and Ellery Unusan. As a surgeon podiatrist, Richard brought great healing and comfort to his patients for nearly 50 years and many a laugh with his wit and famous comical foot ads. He was making house calls well into his 80s and was famous for treating patients at his kitchen table. Richard was also a silver card holder for the Fort Lee, PBA local no.245 and Parking Authority commissioner for over 35 years. He loved spending time with his life long friends in Cooperstown and his family in Point Pleasant. He was loved beyond measure by his grandchildren who he sang to and spent hours regaling stories from his life as a student in Chicago. He and his wife Gail were a true love story and he attributed his long life to her. Friends and family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, March 3 from 3-6PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Richard's life and faith will be held at Church of the Presentation, Upper Saddle River, NJ on Monday, March 4 at 10AM. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com Donations HOME for GOOD Dog Rescue. Berkeley Heights, NJ.
