Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Corbett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Corbett Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Corbett Jr. Obituary
Richard Corbett Jr.

Bloomingdale - Richard Corbett Jr; 85, passed away April 20, 2019. Born in Bloomingdale to Richard and Emma (Drew) Corbett, he was a lifelong resident. Richard was a union truck driver for the Teamsters before retiring, and enjoyed being an owner of thoroughbred horses at the Meadowlands. He is survived by his sisters Joan Navarra of Honesdale, PA and Edna Thomson of Bloomingdale. Predeceased by his wife Doris, and his sister Ethel Messina. Visiting Thursday, April 25, 9-10 am at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, with a funeral service at 10 am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Kinnelon.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now