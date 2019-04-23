|
Richard Corbett Jr.
Bloomingdale - Richard Corbett Jr; 85, passed away April 20, 2019. Born in Bloomingdale to Richard and Emma (Drew) Corbett, he was a lifelong resident. Richard was a union truck driver for the Teamsters before retiring, and enjoyed being an owner of thoroughbred horses at the Meadowlands. He is survived by his sisters Joan Navarra of Honesdale, PA and Edna Thomson of Bloomingdale. Predeceased by his wife Doris, and his sister Ethel Messina. Visiting Thursday, April 25, 9-10 am at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, with a funeral service at 10 am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Kinnelon.