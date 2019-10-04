|
Richard Cromwell
Becket - Richard "Rich" Cromwell, 79, of Becket, died Tuesday evening at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA.
Rich was born on February 8, 1940, in Jersey City, NJ, the son of William and Margaret Aitken Cromwell. He was educated in schools there.
In 1959 he entered the US Army and was a member of the Rifle Team. After the service he was a Superintendent of the Glen Rock Shade Tree Department in Glen Rock, NJ, he was then a climber for the Asplundh Tree Service and then opened his own tree company called "Ecology Tree Service". He later worked for the River Vale School System in River Vale, NJ where he was the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. He went above and beyond his required job and built a computer room there and became an Apple Technician.
In 1982 he married the former Judith Basch. From 1987, Richard and Judy would spend their time between River Edge, New Jersey and Becket, MA until in 2000 they became full time residents of Becket.
Rich had talent, imagination and creativity - no blueprints needed. He built many things from doll houses to a deck on their Becket home. He finished its basement and added a four season room. He also built a Japanese Bridge and Tea House on a friend's property.
Together with his wife, they enjoyed bird watching, downhill skiing, and traveling in their RV to historic sites and National Parks across the country. Rich had a good sense of humor and a great zest for life. He loved to cook and entertain at home. He especially enjoyed being with children and had a playful personality. Rich was a very generous and loving man.
Besides his wife, Judy, of Becket, he is survived by two sisters: Marie Herrick and Audrey Cromwell (Henry); his sister in law: Dolores Cromwell; his nephews: Billy (Janice), Tim (Beth), Chris (Lisa); his nieces: Amy and Linda (Jim); many dear grandnieces, grandnephews, wonderful friends and his Westie babies: Bobbie and Daisy. He is predeceased by his sister: Dolores; his brother: Bill; his brother in law: Don and his beloved "kids" Teddi and Dusty.
A celebration of Richard's life will be at a later date in Berkshire and Bergen Counties. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to or the ASPCA in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
