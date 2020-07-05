1/
Richard D. Alexander Telfer
Richard D. Alexander Telfer

Saddle Brook - Richard D. Alexander Telfer, age 86, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, he immigrated to the U. S. as a teenager residing in Mendam, NJ, New York City and Jersey City before moving to Saddle Brook 57 years ago. An avid fisherman, Richard enjoyed listening to jazz music but his greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends.

Prior to retiring in 1989, he was employed as a systems manager with IBM for 34 years.

Beloved and devoted husband of Carolyn (Sieckowski) Telfer. Loving father of Richard Telfer and wife Kathleen, Robert Telfer and wife Shari, Jackie Santoro and husband Michael and Cara O'Connell and husband Dan. Cherished grandfather of Aidan, Maura, Collin, Jennifer, Christina and Alexandra Telfer, Jessica and Alex Santoro and Danny and Jaime O'Connell. Dear brother of the late Reginald William Telfer.

The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 4 - 8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com. A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard to the American Diabetes Association, 880 3rd Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022, www.diabetes.org would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
8
Interment
George Washington Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

