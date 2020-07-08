1/
Richard D. Trotter
Richard D. Trotter

Hasbrouck Heights - Trotter, Richard D. 72, of Hasbrouck Heights died on July 8th. Beloved husband of Sue for 37 wonderful years. Devoted father of Dave and his wife Steph, and daughter Kate. Loving son of Marie and the late Richard. Richard enjoyed the simple things in life: traveling, LBI, he was a huge fan of the Giants & Yankees, golfing, and drinking a cold beer with his family and friends.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a celebration of Richards life on July 10th at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home 232 Kipp Ave, Hasbrouck Heights. Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 7:00pm with a service starting at 6:00pm. Cremation will be private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 343-7900
