Richard D. Trotter



Hasbrouck Heights - Trotter, Richard D. 72, of Hasbrouck Heights died on July 8th. Beloved husband of Sue for 37 wonderful years. Devoted father of Dave and his wife Steph, and daughter Kate. Loving son of Marie and the late Richard. Richard enjoyed the simple things in life: traveling, LBI, he was a huge fan of the Giants & Yankees, golfing, and drinking a cold beer with his family and friends.



Friends and relatives are invited to attend a celebration of Richards life on July 10th at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home 232 Kipp Ave, Hasbrouck Heights. Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 7:00pm with a service starting at 6:00pm. Cremation will be private.









