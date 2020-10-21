1/
Richard DeCroce
Richard DeCroce, aged 53, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine (Burns), and their treasured children, John, Ava, Joseph and Marco. He was the most loving son of Norma DeCroce (Greiche) and the late Alfred DeCroce, and treasured brother of Victoria D'Angelo and Christina DeCroce Grasso, and brother-in-law Vincent Grasso. He will also be greatly missed by a large, extended group of nieces, nephews, family, friends and colleagues. Services will be private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
