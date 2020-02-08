|
Richard DiBernardo
Wayne - Richard DiBernardo, 68, of Wayne, NJ passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ, He was a chef at Le Bistro Restaurant in Elwood Park, NJ. Devoted son of the late Rosario and Rose DiBernardo (nee Costagliola). Dear brother of Robert DiBernardo. Loving Cousin of Nicholas, Marlene, Lois, Carol, Kim, Frank, Diane, Fran and Jackie. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11 AM at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Visiting prior to the service on Tuesday from 9-11 AM. www.delozito.com