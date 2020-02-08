Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Avenue
Haledon, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Avenue
Haledon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard DiBernardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard DiBernardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard DiBernardo Obituary
Richard DiBernardo

Wayne - Richard DiBernardo, 68, of Wayne, NJ passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ, He was a chef at Le Bistro Restaurant in Elwood Park, NJ. Devoted son of the late Rosario and Rose DiBernardo (nee Costagliola). Dear brother of Robert DiBernardo. Loving Cousin of Nicholas, Marlene, Lois, Carol, Kim, Frank, Diane, Fran and Jackie. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11 AM at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Visiting prior to the service on Tuesday from 9-11 AM. www.delozito.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -