Dr. Richard E. Hall
Wyckoff - Dr. Richard E Hall of Wyckoff, New Jersey passed away on August 31st at the age of 68. Rich was born on June 2nd, 1952 to Donald and Geraldine Hall. Rich lived in many places throughout the US while growing up with his brother Robert, eventually settling in Wyckoff. After starting his dental practice on Godwin Avenue, Rich raised two children: Jaclyn and Tyler. He was known as a good, honest man, who loved his family, friends, and patients. Rich was a season ticket holder for the New Jersey Devils, liked NASCAR, and Eric Clapton. An outdoor memorial will be held at Grace United Methodist Church at 555 Russell Ave in Wyckoff at 2 PM on Sunday, December 6th. There will be a remote option for those uncomfortable with showing up in person. Contact Tyler at trhall@stanford.edu for the zoom information, or to make arrangements for flowers. For more information, visit www.vpfh.com