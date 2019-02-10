Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stockholm - Richard E. Judd, 63 passed away on Tuesday February 5, 2019. Richard was born on January 15, 1956 in Teaneck, NJ to Edward and Marilyn (nee Knog) Judd.

Richard was a Sales Representative for DB Decker Maroon Group, Clinton, NJ. He enjoyed his boat "Sveikas" and was an avid Giants and Mets Fan.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Kathleen "Vandy" (nee VanDenBerg) Judd, and his son Robert E. Judd of Stockholm.

Relatives and friends will be received on Monday February 11th from 4-7PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . For directions and condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
