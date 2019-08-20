Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
Rte. 17c West
Owego, NY
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
Rte. 17c West
Owego, NY
Richard E. Meewes


1927 - 2019
Richard E. Meewes Obituary
Richard E. Meewes

Halsey Valley, NY - Richard E. Meewes, 92, of Halsey Valley, NY, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019, at Elderwood in Waverly, NY, where he had been residing. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Zemanek) Meewes; along with many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Grace Pereira.

Richard was born in West New York, NJ on January 8, 1927, the son of Alfred and Mary (Donnelly) Meewes. He served in the United States Navy and was a career firefighter in West New York, NJ. He also became a member of the Tioga Center Fire Department.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Wednesday August 21, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until 1:00pm. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00pm with Rev. G. Terry Steenburg, officiating. Interment will be in Halsey Valley Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
