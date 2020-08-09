Richard E. Silkowski



North Arlington - Richard E. Silkowski, 77, a lifelong North Arlington resident died Saturday, August 8, 2020.



He worked for the Borough of North Arlington Department of Public Works for 23 years before retiring in 2005. Earlier, he worked for Utica Mutual Insurance Company in Irvington for 18 years.



He served on the North Arlington Volunteer Fire Department, Schuyler Engine Company # 2 for over 50 years, and was named "Firefighter of the Year" in 2011 and 2012. He was a life member of both the New Jersey and New York Volunteer Firemen's Association, and also a life member of the North Arlington Exempt Firemen's Association. Richard was an usher at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington for over 35 years, a life member of the North Arlington Elks Lodge # 1992, a member of the Cherry Ridge Rifle and Gun Club in Highland, the National Rifle Association, and Trout Unlimited.



Richard was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Silkowski (nee Pavlitschko); the devoted son of the late Sophie (nee Luciw) and Edmund Silkowski; and the cherished father of Robert Silkowski.



Funeral from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Wednesday, August 12th at 9 a.m. thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be held on Monday 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday 4-8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to the Pat Silkowski Scholarship Fund at Queen of Peace Grammar School, 10 Franklin Place, North Arlington, N.J. 07031.









