Richard Edward Byrne
Dingmans Ferry, PA - Richard Edward Byrne, 53, of Dingmans Ferry, PA passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Geisinger CMC, Scranton, PA. He was a graduate of East Stroudsburg University, a Corporate Liaison for Payne Weber and proudly served in the National Guard. Rich loved football, especially the MSU Spartans and the NY Giants. He was an avid reader, enjoyed coin collecting, and was faithful to his menagerie of animals.
The son of the late James Joseph and Leslie A. (Hutchinson) Byrne, Rich was born on December 29, 1965 in Pasco, WA.
Rich leaves behind his sisters, Kimberely Byrne and her partner Cionaod O'Cinneide and Katherine Leverich and her husband Steven, and nieces and nephews; Colleen Kitchen, Katie Kitchen, Ciara NiChinneide, William and Ryan Leverich. He was predeceased by his nephew Brendan James Kitchen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, 111 E. High Street, Milford, PA with Rev. Joseph Manarchuck officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Delaware Township Ambulance Corps, 13 Park Road, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home. 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, PA.
