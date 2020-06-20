Richard Edward Mitchell
Richard Edward Mitchell

Little Ferry - Richard Edward Mitchell, 56, long time resident of Little Ferry, NJ passed away June 18, 2020. Born in the Bronx and raised in Teaneck, NJ. He was a proud fur baby father to his Akitas and ferrets. He was an avid country music fan and a car enthusiast. Richie was a dependable husband, loving son, cherished brother, devoted uncle, nephew, cousin and a loyal friend. He was a unique soul and the glue that kept his family together. There's no doubt that he'll be greatly missed, but he'll be in good company with his parents, his siblings, his nephew and the rest of his angels.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
