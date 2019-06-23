|
|
Richard F. Canning
Waldwick - Richard F. Canning, 86, died peacefully June 17, 2019. He was born November 26, 1932 in Suffern, NY to Theresa and John Canning. After graduation, Rich served in the United States Navy. Upon his return, he married Carol Wickersty. They settled in Waldwick, NJ where they raised their three children.
Rich worked at Lowe Paper Co., then Frank A. McBride Co. of Hawthorne, NJ where he was hired as a draftsman and rose to vice president. Rich and Carol retired to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 1997.
Rich was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carol (2011); his parents and three siblings (triplets) who died in infancy. He is survived by his daughter Colleen Canning (Dr. Theodore Glasser); son James; daughter Christine Esposito (Thomas); three granddaughters, Jillian Glasser and Erin and Addison Esposito; siblings, Mary DeLorenzo (Tony) and John Canning (Bev); many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Monday, June 24th in Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.