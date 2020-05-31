Richard F. Lummer



Kinnelon - Richard F. Lummer, age 88, of Kinnelon, passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday, May 28, 2020. Mr. Lummer was born in Paterson, NJ, the son of the late Frank and the late Frances (Federhenn) Lummer. He served in the Navy from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean war and was a former Chief of the Kinnelon Volunteer Fire Company, a member of Kinnelon Fire Company #1, Treasurer and Welfare Chairman, and an Exempt Fireman. He was a member of the Pipefitters Local Union #274 Jersey City, NJ, and worked as a Mechanical Superintendent for Drummer and Sinkway in Totowa, NJ and then Augenti and Civil in Wanaque, NJ before retirement. Richard was also a former Tax Assessor for the Borough of Kinnelon for 28 years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Wilma P (Buder) Lummer for 65 loving years, his beloved children, Steven R. and wife Linda and Gary P. and wife Theresa, his loving sisters, Christie Foster, Janet Oliver and Kathy Thaler, six cherished grandchildren, Meredith, Richard, Shannon, Tracy, Christine and Cynthia and an adored great grandson Liam. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Forlenza. There will be a private viewing for the family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A burial will also be held in private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider a donation to Kinnelon Volunteer Fire Department or Atlantic Home Hospice.









