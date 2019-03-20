|
|
Richard F. Santana
Fair Lawn - Richard "Dick" F. Santana, age 93, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on March 17, 2019. Born and raised in Bridgeport, CT, he resided in Fair Lawn since 1950. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. Dick enjoyed creating and drafting model ships and planes, especially military aircraft.
In 1959, he founded a plumbing and heating company originally known as Santana and Urban which became Santana and Sons in Fair Lawn where he remained until his retirement in 1996. A man with a strong work ethic, he was endlessly working on homes, from building his own home in the Poconos to helping others with their home projects.
Beloved husband of the late Doris (Richelsagen) Santana. Loving and devoted father of Doreen McTigue and husband John, Richard R. Santana and late wife Angela and Gary R. Santana and wife Karen. Cherished grandfather of Richard Santana and wife Valerie, Michael Santana and fiancée Kelly Thompson, Lindsey Santana and Matthew Santana and wife Krysia. Adored great-grandfather of Nathan Santana and James Santana. Dear brother of the late Sr. Mary Benedict.
The family will receive relatives and friends for memorial visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019, 4-8 pm with a 7:30 pm service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard to a would be appreciated.