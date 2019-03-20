Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Santana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Santana

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard F. Santana Obituary
Richard F. Santana

Fair Lawn - Richard "Dick" F. Santana, age 93, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on March 17, 2019. Born and raised in Bridgeport, CT, he resided in Fair Lawn since 1950. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. Dick enjoyed creating and drafting model ships and planes, especially military aircraft.

In 1959, he founded a plumbing and heating company originally known as Santana and Urban which became Santana and Sons in Fair Lawn where he remained until his retirement in 1996. A man with a strong work ethic, he was endlessly working on homes, from building his own home in the Poconos to helping others with their home projects.

Beloved husband of the late Doris (Richelsagen) Santana. Loving and devoted father of Doreen McTigue and husband John, Richard R. Santana and late wife Angela and Gary R. Santana and wife Karen. Cherished grandfather of Richard Santana and wife Valerie, Michael Santana and fiancée Kelly Thompson, Lindsey Santana and Matthew Santana and wife Krysia. Adored great-grandfather of Nathan Santana and James Santana. Dear brother of the late Sr. Mary Benedict.

The family will receive relatives and friends for memorial visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019, 4-8 pm with a 7:30 pm service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard to a would be appreciated.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now