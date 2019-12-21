|
Richard F. Ziegler
Teaneck and Surf City - Richard F. Ziegler (Rich) (Ziggy) age 73 a resident of Teaneck, NJ and Surf City, NJ passed away on December 17th following a brief illness. Beloved husband of Kathy Ziegler (Habel) for 43yrs, and devoted father of Amy MacIsaac and her husband Peter MacIsaac, and Kristian Ziegler and his wife Julie Ziegler. Loving grandfather of Connor, Ryan and Elle MacIsaac, and Sydney and Whitney Ziegler. He is also survived by his many loving nieces, family members, and friends.
Rich grew up in Hackensack, and worked as a tool & die maker before switching careers and becoming a special education teacher. He devoted 38 years to teaching and mentoring students at the Bergen County Vocational-Technical High School in Paramus. Rich was also the program manager of the vocational education program at the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center for many years. In these roles, he used his woodworking and manufacturing talents to teach his students technical skills and life lessons through the creation of unique hand-made products and gifts. Rich continued woodworking in retirement and right up to his recent illness as a hobby making gifts for anyone he thought would appreciate them, which gave him great joy.
Retirement also allowed him to spend more time with his grandchildren, and at Long Beach Island (LBI) where he loved to ride his bike, engage with his neighbors, and keep tabs on the crabbing action. Rich was well known for his many collections, and sharing them generously with his family, friends or any admirer. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, and tools, to anyone who needed it. He believed strongly in his credo that anything could be fixed… but after some coffee and donuts. Besides tools, one of Rich's favorite interests was vintage Fords. He was a member and daily participant in the Model T Ford Club of America forum. Rich was also very proud of his Danish and Italian heritages, and maintained many family traditions.
Rich will be missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on January 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Church of St. Anastasia, 1095 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ, 07666. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Spectrum for Living spectrumforliving.org/giving are appreciated. Please visit volkleber.com to view Richard's tribute page.