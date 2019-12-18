|
|
Richard "Dick" Frederick Pruden
Richard "Dick" Frederick Pruden, formerly of Paterson and Riverdale, New Jersey, passed away quietly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's Disease. He was a remarkable member of the "Greatest Generation" - a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Richard was born in Jersey City, NJ, to Frederick Hoxie and Erna Kost Pruden. He spent his youth in New York City and Paterson. Richard served in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS Herndon (DD-638) in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific Theaters, an achievement of which he was justly proud. He worked as a professional photographer for the next 40 years at the Ridgewood News, owning his own studio, and 32 years for Kearfott Corporation where he managed the corporate photo lab.
Richard returned to Paterson after the war where he met his devoted wife of 71 years, Lois (neé Carnathan), while roller skating. Both their sons were born in Paterson. The family moved to Riverdale, NJ in 1958, residing there for the next 30 years. Richard served as a member of the Riverdale Board of Education and Secretary for the Industrial Photographers Association of America. In retirement, he and Lois lived in North Carolina, California and Tennessee.
Richard enjoyed Big Band and light classical music, and opera. He faithfully followed Navy football looking forward each year to the Army-Navy game. As a member of the Broadway Baptist Church, Richard did missionary work in Nicaragua building a church. He also sang in the Preakness Baptist Church and Ephesus Baptist Church choirs.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Lois; devoted sons Glenn (late Leslie neé Donovan) and Craig (Deborah neé Little), grandchildren Chris (Caitlin neé Gordon), Mackenzie, Doug (Kristi neé Ratto), and Megan (Chris Beck); and great-grandchildren Kaylynn (Mackenzie), Jayden and Isaiah (Chris & Caitlin) and, Isabella and Calum (Doug and Kristi). Richard's kind and generous spirit enriched the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 21, at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Richard's honor be made to the Willowbrook Hospice, 235 Noah Drive, Suite 300, Franklin, Tennessee.