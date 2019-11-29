|
Richard Freyland
Washington - Freyland, Richard, 91, of Township Of Washington, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25th, 2019. Richard is survived by his children Nancy Madura and her husband Edward and retired LTC Robert and his wife SeHyun; his grandchildren Dr. John Madura, Kevin Madura, Ryan and SuYeon Kim. He is predeceased by his wife Audrey. Richard graduated from NYU and became a Chief Financial Officer through most of his career. He was part of the local Knights Of Columbus, Columbian Club and the Township Of Washington Ambulance Corps. He was an avid golfer who loved spending time with family and friends. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Friday, December 6th from 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Mass celebrating Richard's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Township Of Washington, NJ on Saturday, December 7th at 10AM with private cremation to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com