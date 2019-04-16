|
|
Richard Fry
Pisgah Forest - Richard Carl Fry passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina after a prolonged illness. He was 79 years old.
Rich was born in Teaneck, New Jersey on October 14, 1939 to Carl Frederick Fry and Lenore Mann Fry.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Fry (Gail) of Balsam Grove, N.C., he is survived by his wife, Pamela and daughter, Caroline of Pisgah Forest, N.C.; daughter, Karen Sekunda (Richard) and granddaughter Caroline of Morristown, N.J.; son, Carl Fry (Jessica) and grandchildren Julia, Angelina and Hannah of Wyckoff, N.J.; son, Kenneth Fry (Erica) and grandchildren Hudson, Isla and Estelle of Wyckoff, N.J.; and many much-loved cousins and friends.
A celebration of Rich's life is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at 2 PM at the Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian Church: 249 E. Main Street, Brevard, North Carolina. All are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, Rich's friends are encouraged to contribute to one of his favorite nonprofit organizations: Conserving Carolina (https://conservingcarolina.org/) or the Sierra Club (https://www.sierraclub.org/).