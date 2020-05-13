Richard G. King, Sr.
Dumont - King, Richard G., Sr. of Dumont, N.J. Richard went home to be reunited with his wife Ruth on May 11th 2020. He is survived by his children Christine (Lou), Barbara (Jim), Richard (Mary), Janet (John), Tina, Joanne, Dorothea (Chris), Karen (Dave), Mary-Beth (William), Peter (Patty), Terence (Gina) and Gerianne (Johnny). Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and his daily companions Steel and Rock. Pre-deceased by his wife Ruth, parents Alan and Julia, son Stephen, grandson Christopher, and son in-law Don Mertz. Richard was born and raised in the Bronx, he met and married his bride and moved to NJ where they raised their 12 children in Dumont. He belonged to Local 46, Metal Lathers Union, and worked in NYC on numerous buildings, including the World Trade Center, Museum of Natural History, the MOMA, The Rainbow Room, Penn Station etc... When he was done with the job he always threw a hat up in the rafters, so if you find one, it was his! When hiring apprentices he never saw color, he only saw talent. At one time, Richard was one of nine Kings, including his father, brothers and uncles, working at the same time in the lathers union. As a young couple Richard and Ruth enjoyed roller skating, ice skating, dancing and alone time at the diner. Time away from work was spent with his family, whether it be gatherings or occasions or helping everyone who needed it, especially on their homes. Richard was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Church of Dumont, NJ. He was well known for his wittiness and sarcasm. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Arrangements are by Riewerts Memorial Home in Bergenfield, NJ. Private burial on Friday at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date once the government deams it acceptable. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.