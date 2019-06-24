|
|
Richard G. Wisniewski
Hawthorne - Wisniewski, Richard G, 60, of Hawthorne NJ, suddenly on June 21, 2019. Rick was born in Brooklyn, raised in East Islip LI, and lived in Hawthorne for the past 25 years. He was a veteran of the US Army, Alumni Director at Don Bosco Prep HS and an active parishioner of St. Anthony's RC church in Hawthorne, where he taught CCD, RCIA, vacation Bible school and confirmation classes.
Rick was the adoring husband of Ann Marie and the devoted father of Thomas, Meaghan and Sarah. He is also survived by his mother Joan, sister Susan and her husband Erv, all of Winnetka IL. Lastly, he leaves behind a multitude of nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends who will desperately miss his unique wit and wisdom.
All are welcome to the viewing at Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave. in Hawthorne, from 4-8pm on Tue 6/25 and the funeral mass at 11a on Wed 6/26 at St. Anthony's in Hawthorne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Wisniewski Children's College Fund. (www.browningforshay.com)