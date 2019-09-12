|
Richard "Dick" Garfield, Sr.
Ridgewood - Richard "Dick" Garfield Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Dick will always be remembered as the happy, funny, full of life guy that anyone who encountered him knew and loved.
Dick was born in New York City to Owen and Harriet Garfield. He had one brother, Owen ("John"), who now lives in Yarmouth, Maine. Dick grew up in Chatham, NJ and moved to Massachusetts for the end of high school. After college at Lehigh, he began his career at Cannon Mills in Baltimore. There he met Marge, whom he married in 1964. As Dick's job progressed, they spent about six years living in the Midwest, where their three sons were born: Richard Jr. (1966), Geoff (1967), and Alexander (1971). Dick was then transferred to New York City and the family settled in Ridgewood, NJ.
As the kids grew, the family enjoyed many memorable vacations, such as the annual ski trip - often with the Crimmins family. The family would also spend time in Ocean City, Maryland with Marge's family and Bustins Island, Maine. Bustins Island has been in Dick's family for generations and continues to be a special part of Garfield life. Dick and Marge spent most of their summers on Bustins, playing tennis, reading and eating mussels. In fact, the current mussel shortage is likely a result of Dick and his offspring's zealous 'collection' from the Casco Bay.
Dick's constant companion was always his wife and love of his life, Marge. They were married for 55 years and had a wonderful relationship full of love, family, and dear friends. After Dick's retirement from Fieldcrest/Cannon in 1997, Dick and Marge spent twenty wonderful years enjoying grandkids, family and friends. Dick was extremely proud of his sons and took much joy in his grandchildren. They will all miss their "Pop Pop" dearly. Dick also loved animals, especially their dogs and grand-dogs.
No one had a quicker wit or pointed sense of humor. Dick was always smiling, good-natured, and was quite the storyteller. He loved to share a (long) story, joke or funny observation. Dick endeared himself to many friends, not only due to his wit, but also because he always went out of his way to help others.
After his family and friends, Dick had a great love of sports. He was athletic his entire life, playing soccer and lacrosse including his claim to fame at Lehigh of competing against the famous Jim Brown. He also golfed, played basketball and skied, but racquet sports were his true passion. He played tennis and paddle year-round, especially in retirement, and this was the foundation for many strong friendships. He was always supportive and enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports.
Dick loved to read and read everything including daily newspapers, magazines and his favorite authors past and present books.
Dick is survived by Marge and their three sons, Rich, Geoff and Alex. Rich and Jen live in Houston with their two children, Emma (13) and Owen (11). Geoff and Katie are in Darien, Connecticut, and have four children, Jack (22), Hallie (21), Marley (18) and Fiona (13). Alex and KC currently reside in Sarasota, FL with Emma (12) and Alex Jr (4). Dick is also survived by his brother, Owen, wife Deborah and his niece Abigail and nephews David and Peter.
A memorial service for Dick will be held at 1pm Friday, September 13th at The Church of Nativity, 315 Prospect St, Midland Park, NJ. The family is requesting donations to any of the following: the Hackensack VA, the Adopt A Boxer Rescue or Valley Hospice, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Neptune Cremation Society, Paramus, NJ, 201-909-9845.