Richard George Hanna
Washington - Richard George Hanna passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 in Township of Washington, NJ at the age of 83. Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Les and children Richard John Hanna (wife Jenna), Township of Washington NJ, Victoria Hanna, Township of Washington NJ, Denise Thompson (husband Robert), Paramus NJ, Suzanne Sanger (husband Stanley), Paramus NJ, Cynthia Hanna, River Vale NJ, Christopher Hanna (wife Wendy) Riverdale NJ, Jeanine Spence (husband John), River Vale NJ, sister Marie Proietto (husband Paul), River Edge NJ, and brother in law Victor Pacheco (wife Teresa), Middletown NJ. Richard was also a doting grandfather to fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Richard was born on April 6, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ to John and Marie Hanna. He attended La Salle Academy in Long Island, NY and St. Michael's High School in Union City, NJ. Richard attended Seton Hall University where he obtained a Bachelor's degree and Masters of Education degree. He was an accomplished teacher with a passion for working with children of special needs and was also a dedicated football and track Coach at Union Hill High School. He became the Principal at Robert Waters School and was very instrumental in bringing bilingual education to the Union City School District. He continued with his dedication and devotion to education by becoming Assistant Superintendent and subsequently Superintendent of Schools for the Union City Board of Education.
The family will receive guests at Clerici Funeral Home, 4110 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Union City, NJ, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A mass celebrating Richard's life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Church, 4206 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Union City, NJ. Burial will follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, NJ. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Union City High School Scholarship Fund.