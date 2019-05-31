Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill
Richard Giancola Obituary
Richard Giancola

New Milford - Richard Giancola, 70, of Oradell, passed away suddenly on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Born in Jersey City and raised in Fairview, Richard moved to New Milford in 1986. He leaves behind former wife of 41 years; Christine, daughter, Jennifer; son-in-law Leonard; and 3 beloved grandchildren: Caleb, Paige and Reagan. He is survived by his sister, Linda; brother, John and his wife Sue. Brothers-in-law James Spadola and Walter King, Michael and Elizabeth Spadola. He will be truly missed by his nieces, nephews and his extended family of cousins here in New Jersey and Massachusetts. He spent every summer at his favorite place, the Jersey Shore. Above all else he loved his family, his house, the Yankees, the Giants and "Nino".The family will receive their friends on Sunday 2-6 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Monday at 10:30 am for the celebration of his funeral mass in Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
