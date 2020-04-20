Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
North Haledon - GIELLA, Richard on April 19. 2020. Richard was born in Paterson and has lived in North Haledon most of his life. Before his retirement Richard was a electronic supervisor in Mahwah. He served his country proudly with the Army National Guard.

Richard predeceased his loving wife Joan (2019).

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Richard's memory to Angels for Animals Network, PO Box 322, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com.
